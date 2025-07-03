President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the swearing-in ceremony of His Lordship Mr. Andy Asba as Master of the Supreme Court of Seychelles at State House on Thursday morning. The appointment was made following recommendations by the Constitutional Appointments Authority, as provided for under Article 127 of the Constitution of the Republic of Seychelles.

In the presence of family members and distinguished officials, His Lordship Asba took two solemn oaths: the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution and the Judicial Oath.

During his address, President Ramkalawan congratulated Mr. Asba on his appointment and expressed great confidence in his ability to execute his duties with fairness and according to the rule of law. "It is a great honour and pride seeing another young Seychellois take on a professional position in our nation's judicial system," the President remarked. "The oath comes with responsibility. We are confident that with your experience and pure sense of justice, you will execute your duties with fairness."

Mr. Andy brings 18 years of distinguished experience in law enforcement, legal practice, and judicial administration to his new role. Currently serving as Chief Magistrate of the Seychelles Judiciary since 2023, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to justice throughout his career.

Speaking to the national media, His Lordship Asba expressed profound joy, honour, and privilege at his appointment as Master of the Supreme Court. He described the appointment as a reflection of years of hard work, integrity, and commitment to justice. "The oath is a renewal of my commitment to defend the Constitution and serve the country by providing the public with the standard of service they rightfully expect," he stated.

Present for the swearing-in ceremony was First Lady, Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Roger Mancienne, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Gervais Henrie, the Chief Justice, Justice Rony Govinden, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Anthony Fernando, Judges of the the Supreme court of Seychelles, the Attorney General, Mr. Vinsent Perera and Members of Constitutional Appointments Authority.