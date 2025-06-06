President Wavel Ramkalawan this morning officially laid the foundation stone and unveiled the commemorative plaque for a new government housing development in Amitié, Grand Anse Praslin. The project, which will deliver 16 residential units, marks a key milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to quality housing across the country.

Present at the ceremony were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Principal Minister Jean-François Ferrari, Minister for Lands and Housing Billy Rangasamy, as well as Members of the National Assembly for Praslin, Hon. Wavel Woodcock and Hon. Doyace Poris. Other attendees included district authorities, community representatives, and students from the local school, who contributed to the occasion with a poem and song performance.

In his remarks, President Ramkalawan reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to housing as a cornerstone of national development. “This project is not just about building houses—it is about building hope, stability, and a stronger future for our citizens,” he stated. “Today, we take a concrete step towards that vision.”

The President praised the collaborative efforts that brought the initiative to fruition, highlighting the role of community engagement and multi-stakeholder cooperation.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of the foundation stone by President Ramkalawan, followed by symbolic contributions from the Minister for Lands and Housing, the MNA for Grand Anse Praslin, the Principal Secretary for Housing, and the District Administrator. President Ramkalawan and Hon. Woodcock jointly unveiled the commemorative plaque for the new estate.

The housing development forms part of a broader government strategy to promote equitable access to housing and strengthen infrastructure on Praslin and other islands.