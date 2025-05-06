President Wavel Ramkalawan today presided over the official opening of the newly established Haemodialysis Unit at St Mary’s Hospital on La Digue, marking a significant advancement in the Seychelles’ national healthcare agenda.

The state-of-the-art facility, developed in partnership with AMSA Renal Health Care, now enables patients on La Digue to receive critical dialysis treatment locally, sparing them the need for frequent inter-island travel.

In his keynote address, President Ramkalawan underscored his administration’s continued commitment to equitable healthcare delivery, stating:“Every citizen, regardless of where they live, has access to the quality healthcare services they need.” He described the unit as “another important facility placed at the disposal of the La Digue community—one that not only saves lives but also restores dignity and eases the burden of patients and their families”

The project fulfils a pledge made by the President during his 2025 State of the Nation Address, where the establishment of dialysis services on La Digue was highlighted as a priority healthcare objective.

Among those attending the ceremony was local patient Bernada Jean, who delivered an emotional tribute, thanking the President, the Ministry of Health, AMSA Renal Health Care, and medical staff involved in the project. “This unit brings us hope. It brings us relief. It gives us back precious time with our loved ones,” the patient stated.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the quality and sustainability of the new service through its ongoing partnership with AMSA Renal Health Care.

The opening of the Haemodialysis Unit represents a pivotal step toward healthcare equity across Seychelles’ island communities, in alignment with the government’s broader national development strategy.