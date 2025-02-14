President Wavel Ramkalawan, Commander-in-Chief of the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF), welcomed a distinguished delegation from the U.S. National Defense University (NDU) at State House this morning, led by retired senior fellow General Thomas Waldhause.
The delegation, which includes generals and admirals from various branches and agencies, is participating in a professional military educational program as part of their Capstone project, which entails visits to multiple African nations.
During the meeting, President Ramkalawan held extensive discussions with the delegation, sharing insights from his leadership experience and exploring opportunities to strengthen the military ties between the two nations.
Also in attendance were Major General Michael Rosette, Brigadier General Jean Atala, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mr. Adham Loufti, and Commander Jeffrey Schwamb, U.S. Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché for Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Seychelles.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.