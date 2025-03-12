President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by Vice-President Ahmed Afif, the Minister for Transport Anthony Derjacque and the Minister for Internal Affairs Errol Fonseka, met with high-level officials of the Airport Operations Management and other agencies during a visit to the Seychelles International Airport yesterday afternoon.

President Ramkalawan was given a comprehensive tour of key service areas including cargo handling facilities, VIP Lounge, departure lounge, new profiling room, and luggage handling facilities. During his visit, the President observed firsthand the procedures, equipment, and infrastructure to evaluate different strengths and weaknesses related to airport security.

Following the tour, President Ramkalawan met with the Airport Management team and key stakeholders for a focused discussion on improvements needed to enhance security measures, boost capacity, and strengthen cooperation between agencies. The meeting emphasized the importance of ensuring the Seychelles International Airport meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

During a press briefing, President Ramkalawan, joined by Minister for Transport Anthony Derjacque and Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) Garry Albert, stated, "The aim of the visit was mainly to bring together different agencies and key airport personnel to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the airport's security standards."

The delegation identified several key areas for improvement, particularly the cargo terminal. President Ramkalawan noted, "A new scanner is needed to detect illegal items entering the country more effectively. Although everything is functioning, we need to reorganize and modernize to ensure that Seychelles can offer a five-star airport experience, reflecting the five-star destination that Seychelles is. We must continue to ensure that visitors have a smooth and efficient arrival so they can begin their Seychelles experience without delay."

Also, present for the meeting was the Brigadier General, Jean Atala, Commissioner of Police, Ted Barbe, Direct General of SIS, Benedict Hoareau, Assistant Commissioner, Ned Wirtz, Principal Secretary of Immigration, Alain Volcere, Management Representative SCAA, Representative of Air Seychelles, and Key Immigration officials.