President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Saturday, 21 March 2026, deliver the keynote address at the 2026 National Commemoration of Human Rights Day.

The occasion will take place at AR Abass Stadium, Kimberley, Northern Cape Province.

Human Rights Month 2026 is commemorated under the theme: “A Legacy of Courage: Protecting Rights, Preserving Humanity”.

Observed annually on 21 March since the advent of democracy, Human Rights Day marks South Africa's progressive trajectory toward an equal, free, and open democratic society.

This observance holds particular significance for historically marginalised and subjugated communities, and pays solemn tribute to the activists and supporters who sacrificed their lives or made various contributions to the struggle for freedom.

The national day reaffirms the moral urgency and importance of protecting human dignity and achieving equality in all aspects of our lives.

The theme for 2026 celebrates 30 years since the adoption of South Africa's Constitution.

The objectives of Human Rights Month are:

To honour and commemorate the courageous individuals and collective efforts who fought and continue to fight for human rights in South Africa.

Reflect on the lasting impact of the liberation struggle, especially the Sharpeville Massacre.

Create awareness of the human rights enshrined in the Constitution to encourage active protection, promotion, and fulfillment of these rights.

To reinforce the Constitution as a living document and mandate for ongoing collective responsibility, and courageous action in protecting human rights.

To inspire ongoing commitment to overcoming persistent systemic inequalities from apartheid past, towards a just, equitable, and rights-respecting society.

Human Rights Month has been leveraged as a vehicle to foster social cohesion, nation building, national identity, socio-economic development and to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and all related intolerances.

The President will visit the Re Tlameleng Special Needs School ahead of the formal proceedings, to unveil the 2026 Human Rights Day legacy project that demonstrates government’s commitment to inclusive development and disability empowerment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Human Rights Day as follows :

Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026

Time: 12h00

Venue: AR Abass Stadium, Kimberley, Northern Cape.