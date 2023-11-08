President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 174(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Gauteng Division of the High Court and the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court. The appointed judges are:

(i) Madam Justice Fayeeza Kathree- Setiloane as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 01 December 2023 in an existing vacancy;

(ii) Madam Justice Anna Maleshane Kgoele as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 01 December 2023 in an existing vacancy;

(iii) Adv Soraya Khatija Hassim SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy;

(iv) Adv Omphemetse Mooki SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy;

(v) Adv Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy;

(vi) Adv Brad Christopher Wanless SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy; and

(vii) Prof Mbuzeni Johnson Mathenjwa as a Judge of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 November 2023 in an existing vacancy;

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 153 (1)(b) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of NEDLAC and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Court, appointed Mr Justice Mogomotsi Edwin Molahlehi as Deputy Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Courts with effect from 1 November 2023 in an existing vacancy.

In terms of Section 169(1) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of NEDLAC and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Appeal Court, President Ramaphosa has appointed:

(i) Madam Justice Madeline Portia Nompi Nkutha-Nkontwana as a Judge of the Labour Appeal Court with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy;

(ii) Madam Justice Katherine Mary Savage as a Judge of the Labour Appeal Court with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy; and

(iii) Mr Justice André Johann Van Niekerk with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy.

Additionally, President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 153(4) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of NEDLAC and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Court, appointed the following judges:

(i) Adv Kelsey Allen-Yaman as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 1 December 2023 in an existing vacancy;

(ii) Mr Reynaud Neil Daniels as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 01 January 2024 in an existing vacancy; and

(iii) Mr Molatelo Robert Makhura as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 1 January 2024 in an existing vacancy.

These appointments will ensure continuity in the administration of justice at all levels and centres of the judiciary.

President Ramaphosa wishes the newly appointed justices well as they take up their new roles in upholding the rule of law in the country.