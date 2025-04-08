In his address, President Museveni reminded Ugandans that the lagging progress in science and technology was one of the main reasons Africa suffered colonial exploitation.

He asserted, “From the very beginning, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) recognised that this was one of the major bottlenecks for the progress of Uganda and Africa, as well as the survival of the African people.”

President Museveni challenged the African populace to overcome the inferiority complex that has historically made them vulnerable to external aggressors, despite their capability to devise solutions to their own challenges.

He praised Makerere University students for their impressive innovations showcased during this week, stating that it proves the Ugandan academic community is awakening from its long slumber.

The President emphasised the imperative for human beings to leverage their superior cognitive abilities to harness technology and tame nature for development.

He addressed recent criticisms regarding government funding allocations, specifically the 70% directed towards scientists, clarifying that while the arts are important, the nation must prioritise survival.

He remarked, “Shakespeare will not heal someone who is dying. The arts will be more appreciated when the foundation of the country is secure. The fundamentals of life – shelter, food, locomotion, defence – are the basic needs of society. The more a society is able to tame and harness nature for its own benefit, the more prosperous that society will become.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the diverse innovations displayed, President Museveni thanked the university administration for responding to societal needs.

He noted, “The money we are allocating for innovations and research is merely endozo (jaribu, a sip, a taste); we shall provide more in the future.”

The remarks by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, were delivered by Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education.

The First Lady recognised Makerere University’s century-long contribution as a beacon of knowledge, research, and leadership within Africa, highlighting its commitment to innovative teaching, learning, and service.

“With the establishment of the Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund, the Government of Uganda has reaffirmed its dedication to investing in research that addresses our most pressing challenges and positions Uganda as a leader in innovation-driven development,” stated the First Lady.

To maximise the impact of research outputs, she urged for enhanced collaboration among academia, government, industry, and civil society.

She emphasised that the week-long exhibition serves as a vital platform for fostering these collaborations, ensuring that research is translated into actionable policy and market-ready solutions.

Chairperson of the Makerere University Council, Mrs. Lorna Magara, affirmed the university’s leadership in fostering local innovations that integrate the populace into a money economy.

She noted that this initiative also addresses the issue of unemployment. Magara lauded the government’s commitment to injecting 30 billion shillings annually into the University’s Research and Innovations Fund, stating that it has expedited research efforts and bridged the gap between academia and various industry practitioners.

Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Barnabus Nawangwe, expressed pride in the institution’s ranking as the most impactful university in the community, attributing this success to the establishment of the 30 billion shillings annual Research and Innovations Fund.

He revealed that the university boasts over 500 products on the market that have emerged from their research endeavours, showcasing their dedication to improving the socioeconomic welfare of the people.

The Makerere University Chancellor, Dr. Crispus Kiyonga, reiterated the university’s full alignment with the NRM’s historical mission of building a self-sustainable economy through research and innovations, demonstrated by the remarkable solutions being exhibited at this week’s event.

Furthermore, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, called upon President Museveni to mandate that all procurements for vehicles for MPs, ministers, and all government agencies be sourced from Kiira Motors. Minister Musenero argued that this move would provide a ready market for the new local car production plant and foster its rapid growth. She expressed that the same approach should be applied to all domestically produced items developed by Ugandan researchers and innovators while highlighting key technology areas being implemented by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.