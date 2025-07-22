President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held fruitful discussions with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, H.E Qu Dongyu at State House, Entebbe.

Welcoming the Director-General, President Museveni underscored the critical role of the FAO in supporting the transformation of agri-food systems, reiterating that agricultural development remains a top priority for Uganda.

President Museveni assured H.E Dongyu of his unwavering support to facilitate smooth collaboration with the FAO.

The two leaders further discussed how they could enhance collaboration in key areas such as sustainable agriculture, and food security that are vital for Uganda’s agricultural transformation.

A significant emphasis was also placed on the need for income security, nutrition and hygiene to provide a stable foundation for well-being and development of individuals.

H.E Dongyu expressed gratitude for Uganda’s ongoing commitment to the FAO and affirmed the organization’s readiness to provide strong support to Uganda’s investment plans.

“Uganda has significant potential for rapid growth and development.”

The FAO delegation included; Mr. Maximo Torero, Chief Economist; Mr. Abebe Haile Gabriel, Assistant D.G and Rep. for Africa; Ms. Lineo Molise, Regional Coordinator for Africa; and Mr. Shen Hong, Assistant to the Director General.