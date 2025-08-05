President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met and held talks with the Egyptian delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. During the meeting that took place at State House Entebbe, the Foreign Minister conveyed greetings from Egyptian President H.E Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He also called for the formation of a joint Egyptian-Ugandan business council to boost investment in sectors like construction, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Badr pointed out the potential for joint projects through a financing mechanism recently established by Egypt to support development in southern Nile Basin countries. “It’s a great honor and pleasure to be here to convey the best wishes from your brother President Abdel Fattah who is looking forward to discussing with you and hopefully have a business forum where the business community can explore the existing opportunities for investment and mutual benefits,” he said.

He added that his government values President Museveni’s wise leadership as well as his vision for Africa especially on Pan-Africanism and South-South cooperation. The meeting also reflected on enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries by encouraging more investments in different sectors including energy, security as well as digitalization.

Dr. Badr also saluted President Museveni and Uganda in general for its role in peace keeping missions in Somalia and other countries in Africa. President Museveni and the Egyptian delegation also discussed Egypt’s existential concerns over its water security and ways to boost bilateral ties, among other things. In this regard, President Museveni emphasized the importance of preserving the African waters.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Beatrice Anywar, among others.

