It further recognised his significant efforts in uplifting his nation and extending a hand of partnership to the world, including Ghana. The honour specifically acknowledged his distinguished leadership, his substantial contribution to global development, and his deep commitment to strengthening the vital bilateral relationship between Ghana and India.

The award presentation took place at a state banquet held in honour of the visiting Prime Minister on Wednesday. The citation accompanying the award praised Prime Minister Modi’s decades of dedicated service, emphasising his exemplary integrity, visionary governance, and steadfast commitment to human progress.

President John Dramani Mahama has, on behalf of the government and people of Ghana, conferred the State Honour of Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit.

