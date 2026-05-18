Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com) is pleased to announce Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as Headline Partner for the 12th edition of The Africa Debate, taking place on Wednesday, 3 June 2026 at the Guildhall, London.

This year's extraordinary speaker line-up includes H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, and AFC's President and CEO, Samaila Zubairu, alongside global business leaders and investors shaping Africa's next chapter.

As the UK's leading forum for high-level dialogue on Africa's economic future, The Africa Debate 2026 will convene over 800 senior leaders from government, finance and industry under the theme: 'Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition'.

As the global order evolves and new economic and geopolitical realities emerge, discussions will focus on how to accelerate investment, unlock growth and strengthen development outcomes through a new era of collaboration.

This year's speaker line-up reflects the breadth of voices shaping Africa's next chapter, from heads of state to the stewards of global capital.

Highlights include:

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana

The Rt. Hon. Baroness Chapman of Darlington, Minister for International Development and Africa



Key ministers include:

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana

Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resource, Republic of Ghana

Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance, Republic of Ghana

Hon. Judith Salvio Kapinga, Minister for Industry and Trade, United Republic of Tanzania

H.E. Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dalu Ajene, CEO&Head of Coverage, Africa, Standard Chartered

Runa Alam, Co-Founder&CEO, Development Partners International

Haythem El Maayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank, Afreximbank

Dr. Awele V. Elumelu, Co-Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Claver Gatete, Under Secretary General&Executive Secretary, UNECA

Amadou Hott, Chair, Africa Advisory Board, Vision Invest

Kola Karim, Group Managing Director&CEO, Shoreline Energy International

Leslie Maasdorp, Chief Executive Officer, British International Investment

Zemedeneh Negatu, Chief Executive Officer, CBE Capital Investment Bank and Chairman, Fairfax Africa Fund

Hardy Pemhiwa, President&CEO, Cassava Technologies

Commenting on AFC’s partnership with Invest Africa, Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, said: “We are entering a decisive period for Africa and the global economy. As trade routes, supply chains, and industrial capacity are being reshaped, Africa has a historic opportunity to move from the margins of the global economy to a more central role in powering future growth, resilience, and industrial competitiveness.

Realising that opportunity will require mobilising capital at scale toward the infrastructure, energy systems, logistics networks, and industrial ecosystems that enable productive economies to grow and create jobs.

The Africa Debate comes at an important moment to deepen partnerships, align long-term capital with long-term opportunity, and accelerate the practical solutions required to help build the Africa our children will inherit.”

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, added: “The world is in transition, and Africa is no longer waiting to be invited to shape it. From the race to secure critical minerals and redefine development finance, to the urgent need to unlock energy access and accelerate digital transformation, this year's Africa Debate puts Africa's priorities first.

With AFC as our Headline Partner, we have a bold, visionary institution that understands what long-term, bankable investment in Africa truly looks like. Together, we are convening a conversation that goes beyond rhetoric, focused on the partnerships, the financing models, and the structural shifts that will define Africa's next decade.”

Confirmed Partners of The Africa Debate Include: Africa Finance Corporation (Headline Partner), Absa Group, Afreximbank, Africa GreenCo, Brand South Africa, FirstBank UK Limited, Invest Durban, London Stock Exchange Group, Manufacturing Africa, Premier Invest, Rawbank, S-RM, Société Nationale d'Électricité (SNEL), Standard Bank Group and Standard Chartered.

To register as a delegate for The Africa Debate, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/4dqVaqk.

For more information or media enquiries, please contact:

Fiona Hannig

Marketing&Communications Manager

Invest Africa

T: +44 2037 305 035

E: fiona.hannig@investafrica.com

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London’s premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment and economic transformation. Now in its 12th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over seventy years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunity across Africa.

About Africa Finance Corporation:

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is Africa’s leading multilateral finance institution, focused on bridging the continent’s infrastructure gap through innovative, commercially viable, and sustainable investments. AFC has deployed over $14bn across 42 African countries.