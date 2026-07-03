The East African Community (EAC) has successfully concluded national consultations on the drafting of the Constitution of the East African Political Confederation in the Republic of Rwanda, following extensive stakeholder engagements held in Kigali, Huye, Nyagatare and Rubavu.

The EAC Constitutional Experts paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame, who reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to the East African integration agenda and underscored the importance of sustaining momentum towards the realization of the East African Political Confederation.

President Kagame observed that the aspirations of East African citizens continue to demonstrate strong support for deeper regional integration and encouraged the Constitutional Experts to develop practical and forward-looking recommendations that would facilitate progress towards the Political Confederation.

He further emphasized the need to address existing challenges affecting regional integration and thanked the Constitutional Experts for their commitment in undertaking the integral task of developing a constitutional framework for the Political Confederation.

The two-week consultations, conducted by the EAC Constitutional Experts, brought together representatives from government institutions, Parliament, the Judiciary, academia, the private sector, civil society organisations, youth, women, persons with disabilities, faith-based organisations, political parties and the media to gather views and aspirations that will inform the drafting of the Constitution of the East African Political Confederation.

The Chairperson of the EAC Constitutional Experts Team and Chief Justice Emeritus of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Odoki, noted that the Rwanda consultations generated substantive views that will be instrumental in shaping the drafting of the Constitution of the East African Political Confederation.

“What stands out from the Rwanda consultations is the depth and diversity of views expressed, which will be critical in shaping a practical and forward-looking constitutional framework for the East African Political Confederation.” Hon. Odoki noted.

Rt. Hon. Odoki further noted that following consultations in each Partner State, the Constitutional Experts will prepare a report capturing the views, recommendations and aspirations expressed by stakeholders. The reports are subsequently submitted through established EAC structures for consideration by the EAC Heads of State as part of the broader process of developing the Constitution of the East African Political Confederation.

On his part, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Hon. Aguer Ariik Malueth, expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Rwanda for their active participation and constructive contributions throughout the process. He reaffirmed the Community’s commitment to pushing for completion of consultations in the remaining EAC Partner States.

"The EAC remains committed to ensuring that the consultation process is inclusive, participatory and reflective of the aspirations of all East Africans. The insights gathered from the Partner States will contribute to the development of a constitutional framework that reflects the collective priorities, interests and ambitions of the peoples of East Africa," he said.

The East African Political Confederation is the transitional model towards the ultimate goal of a Political Federation and represents the fourth and final pillar of the EAC integration process, following the Customs Union, Common Market and Monetary Union.