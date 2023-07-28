President Isaias Afwerki today, 27 July, addressed the Preliminary Session of the second Russia-Africa.

In his address, President Isaias underlined the imperative of charting out clear strategy and implementation mechanisms in order to consolidate the partnership of cooperation between Africa and Russia and that needs the mobilization of resources that are available through the success of this summit.

Underlining that this will require marshalling of requisite resources, President Isaias noted that Africa owns 60% of global natural resources and it is high time for Africa to fully exploit its potential to guarantee prosperity of its peoples and that Russia’s potential and capabilities can be tapped in the endeavor.

President Isaias stressed that first and foremost, the onus is on Africa to fully articulate its vision and objectives, and, effectively leverage its potential.

President Isaias also thanked President Putin for the initiative he took to convene the Summit and for his invaluable contributions.