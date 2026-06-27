A vibrant showcase of Seychellois innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity officially opened this evening with President Dr Patrick Herminie attending the launch of the Jubilee Expo, one of the flagship events marking Seychelles' 50th anniversary of Independence.

Held under the theme "Invest | Innovate | Inspire", the Jubilee Expo brings together businesses, organisations, innovators, entrepreneurs and exhibitors from across the country to showcase local products, services, technology, agriculture, creative industries and business development initiatives.

Also in attendance were First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie, Daughter Ms Vanessa Herminie, Vice President Sebastien Pillay and his wife, Mrs Lina Pillay, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the National Assembly, members of the diplomatic corps, exhibitors and invited guests.

The opening ceremony featured a rich cultural programme, beginning with a saxophone performance by Mr Marcus Labrosse, followed by the recital of the poem Senk Deseni by Ms Stephanie Joubert. President Herminie also presented Recognition Awards to Mr John Writz and Mr Keven Rath in acknowledgement of their valuable contributions.

A symbolic cake-cutting ceremony was held with Seychellois citizens celebrating their 50th birthday in 2026, marking a shared milestone with the nation's Golden Jubilee. Musical performances by Ziggy Adam with Nou La and Danielle Morel with Avan Tou added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Delivering the keynote address, Principal Minister and Chairman of the National Day Celebrations Committee, Wallace Cosgrow, highlighted the vital role of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in shaping Seychelles' future. He stressed that innovation is no longer confined to laboratories and research institutions, but is increasingly reflected in businesses, agriculture and the creativity of young entrepreneurs.

Minister Cosgrow described knowledge, technology and ambition as key drivers of economic growth and national competitiveness. He also underscored the importance of the Horticulture Show, noting that modern agriculture must embrace science, technology, sustainability and climate resilience to strengthen food security and national resilience.

Encouraging young people to embrace innovation and think beyond conventional boundaries, Minister Cosgrow said the next chapter of Seychelles' development would be shaped by the ideas, creativity and determination of its people. He described the Jubilee Expo as a platform for businesses, innovators, investors, students and the wider public to exchange ideas, build partnerships and create new opportunities for sustainable national development.

Following the official opening ceremony, President Herminie toured the exhibition, visiting a wide range of stands and engaging with exhibitors. He learned more about their products, services and innovations, and commended their contribution to national development as Seychelles celebrates 50 years of Independence.

The Jubilee Expo forms part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence under the national theme "Nou Pep, Nou Lidantite, Nou Desten", celebrating the nation's achievements while inspiring continued innovation, investment and collaboration for the future.