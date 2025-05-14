We are delighted to announce - thanks to the headline sponsorship of Hatch - that the 4th Canada-Africa Business Conference will take place in Lusaka from September 29-30, 2025.

President Hakainde Hichilema is set to open the two-day program on September 29th at the InterContinental Lusaka (apo-opa.co/3Z7ia7B), during the Official Opening Ceremony, underscoring the country’s commitment to Canadian and international trade and investment and drawing attention to Zambia and African markets as a whole, through Zambia’s role as both a business destination and gateway market to the continent for Canada’s dynamic private sector.

The conference will include keynote addresses, interactive panels and a closing reception, followed by a Day 2 program for members of the Chamber to deepen relationships and explore collaboration in trade and investment.

The most recent Canada-Africa Business Conference took place in Zimbabwe this past October and once again convened leading decision-makers to accelerate economic ties. Following the conference program on Day 1, welcoming hundreds at the Cresta Harare, members of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business joined a dynamic site visit program on Day 2, focused on mining and energy at Zimplats in the country’s Mashonaland West Province - showcasing Hatch’s proudly Canadian partnership with one of Zimbabwe’s leading corporations.

“Zambia is well known for their rich mineral resources and some of the world’s highest-grade deposits. There are many opportunities for global partnerships and collaborative investments to help grow Zambia’s economy and improve the quality of life for residents” said Joe Lombard, Vice Chairman at Hatch. “We are committed to helping create positive change in the region.”

According (apo-opa.co/4deFW7c) to the High Commission of the Republic of Zambia in Ottawa, led by H.E. Kenneth Shepande, the “Zambian government has successfully privatized most of the previously state-owned enterprises, thus encouraging an entrepreneurial culture”.

“We are delighted to host the next Canada-Africa Business Conference in Zambia”, said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. “Canada and Zambia stand to accelerate commercial ties through private sector partnerships and investment, building on the momentum already at play in this exciting market – a great country in which we are honoured to hold our upcoming two-day program”

