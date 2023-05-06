President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament that he has authorised the employment of 880 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country.

The President has informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo, in writing of the employment of SANDF personnel for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Republic of South Africa under Operation Prosper.

Members of the SANDF employed will assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in protecting Eskom power stations around the country where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of power stations and the supply of electricity.

The employment is from 17 April 2023 to 17 October 2023.

Previously, 2700 members of the SANDF were employed to assist the SAPS in protecting Eskom power stations under Operation Prosper from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023.

The current employment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996.

The expenditure expected to be incurred for this employment is R 146 718 427.