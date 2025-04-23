Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is heading to Djibouti today. The President will hold talks with the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries and joint coordination on regional developments in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

