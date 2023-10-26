Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

The phone call focused on developments in the military escalation in the Gaza Strip. The two sides confirmed the gravity of the situation and the vital need to avert an expansion of the conflict, given the severe repercussions this will have on the region and the threat it will pose to security and stability. President El-Sisi and the Danish Prime Minister also agreed on the utmost importance of giving priority to improving the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the only way out of the current critical situation is to work toward reaching a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution. The President underscored the absolute necessity, for the time being, to stop all military actions targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Denmark’s Prime Minister expressed profound appreciation for Egypt’s unrelenting efforts in this regard at various levels, which culminated with hosting the Cairo Summit for Peace. President El-Sisi stressed that Egypt is continuing its endeavors to coordinate regional and international efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian aid and relief and ensure their access into the Gaza Strip in order to spare the Palestinian people further suffering.