Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with the President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby.
President El-Sisi congratulated the President of Chad on winning the presidential elections. For his part, President Déby expressed his appreciation for the President’s kind gesture and stressed his country’s keenness to enhance the distinguished historical relations between the two countries and peoples.
The two presidents stressed their interest to further strengthen and diversify cooperation frameworks at various levels, in addition to continuing consultations with regard to addressing various regional and continental challenges, in light of the successive developments that call for solidarity and coordination between African brothers.