Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received at Ittihadiya Palace the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that an official reception ceremony was held upon the arrival of the Rwandan President, where the national anthems of Egypt and Rwanda were played. This was followed by a closed meeting between the two presidents that later expanded to include delegations from both countries.

President El-Sisi began the meeting by welcoming President Kagame, and praised the strong historical relations between Egypt and Rwanda. The President emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, and medical sectors, and focusing on maximizing joint investment opportunities, particularly in medicine, medical supplies, food products, and construction.

President El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s keenness to continue supporting Rwanda in achieving its developmental aspirations and Egypt’s readiness to advance cooperation in capacity building, which will contribute to the success of Rwanda’s Vision 2050.

President Kagame valued the existing cooperation between the two countries and the mutual benefit it brings to both peoples. He affirmed Rwanda's keenness to expand this fruitful cooperation with Egypt.

The meeting touched on a number of regional and international issues. The two presidents discussed the latest developments in the Great Lakes region. President El-Sisi renewed Egypt's stance of supporting security and stability in the region and confronting the challenges that hinder development and prosperity. Both sides also discussed developments in the Horn of Africa and ways to promote peace and security in the region. Both presidents exchanged views on how to boost integration among the Nile Basin countries and agreed to continue consultation and coordination to face common challenges and achieve sustainable development for all basin countries. This is while emphasizing respect for international law in the management of transboundary rivers.

In this regard, President El-Sisi stressed that the issue of water is an existential matter for Egypt, particularly in light of the severe water scarcity it faces. The President reaffirmed that Egypt will not accept any infringement on its water rights and that cooperation in the Nile Basin region requires prioritizing a spirit of cooperation and understanding to achieve common interest.

Talks reviewed cooperation within the African Union. The two presidents agreed to continue coordination and the exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

President Kagame praised President El-Sisi's efforts in leading the post-conflict reconstruction and development file. President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the Rwandan President's contributions to advancing the institutional reform agenda within the Union.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the two presidents discussed the developments following the two-state solution conference in New York and the increasing number of countries that have recognized the State of Palestine.

President El-Sisi updated the Rwandan president on Egypt's endeavors to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and to intensify the delivery of humanitarian aid.

President El-Sisi also reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. The President confirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only path to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

After the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding in the fields of water resources management, exchange of land allocation for logistical, economic, and trade purposes, housing, and the promotion and protection of investment. The two presidents also held a joint press conference to review the outcome of their talks.