Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of the Sudan, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, at Cairo International Airport. They headed to Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held and the national anthems played.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two sides held a closed session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the two countries’ delegations. They reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation, and Egypt’s effective engagement in the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts of Sudan, in the aftermath of the war’s destruction. President El-Sisi and General Al-Burhan also addressed the ongoing implementation of joint projects across a range of vital sectors, including electrical interconnection; railways; trade; cultural and scientific exchange; as well as cooperation in health, agriculture, industry, mining, and other spheres. This aims to achieve the envisioned integration between the two countries and leverage the significant potential of both nations and their peoples.

The talks also focused on the recent field developments in Sudan and the territorial advancements secured by the Sudanese Armed Forces in reasserting control over the capital, Khartoum. The two sides agreed on the imperative of strengthening efforts to deliver the requisite support and assistance to Sudanese nationals residing in conflict-affected areas.

Furthermore, President El-Sisi and General Al-Burhan exchanged views and visions on the current situation in the region, particularly in the Nile River Basin and the Horn of Africa. A convergence of perspectives between the two countries was underpinned by the close connection between the national security of both Egypt and Sudan. The two sides agreed to foster closer coordination and joint action to safeguard the water security of both states, reject unilateral measures in the Blue Nile Basin, and uphold international law to achieve mutual benefit for all nations within the Nile Basin.