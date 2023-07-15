Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, to participate in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the African Coordination Meeting was launched in 2019 under the Egyptian chairmanship of the African Union. It was established as part of efforts toward the institutional reform of the Union, the division of labour and tasks between the African Union Commission and regional economic groupings, and the enhancement of the course of regional integration among the continent's countries, particularly with regard to economic integration, the most significant steps of which was launching the African Continental Free Trade Area under the AU’s Egyptian chairmanship in 2019.

President El-Sisi is set to deliver a speech, outlining Egypt's plan in its capacity as current chair of the Steering Committee of Heads of State and Government of the African Development Agency (NEPAD). In his capacity as current chairperson of the United Nations Climate Conference, the President will also address the Environment and Climate Change Session, showcasing Egypt's efforts to address the impacts of climate change on African countries.

President El-Sisi is expected to hold talks with his brother, President of Kenya, William Ruto, to explore mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, ways to address the concerns of the African continent, as well as developments in regional issues and dossiers of mutual interest. They will also discuss cooperation to strengthen the frameworks of joint African action in order to push forward the development process and promote integration in the continent.