Today, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister of Tunisia, Mrs.Najla Bouden, in Dubai.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed ways to further advance the close relations between Egypt and Tunisia in various areas. The two sides underscored the firm bonds between their countries, and confirmed keenness on promoting joint cooperation across an array of fields, for the benefit of the two peoples. President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's support for all development and reform efforts in Tunisia under the leadership of President Kais Saied. He also affirmed complete readiness to transfer the Egyptian experience in the implementation of development projects and economic and administrative reforms to the brothers in Tunisia.
President El-Sisi and Tunisia’s Prime Minister also discussed regional issues of common concern. They agreed on intensifying coordination and follow-up between the two sides in this regard in the upcoming period.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.