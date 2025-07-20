Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting addressed the latest developments pertinent to Arab crises and issues, mainly the situation in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as the massive efforts being made by Egypt and Qatar to achieve a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. This is in addition to the pursuit of a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy, the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people and the prevention of their displacement and the compromise of their just cause.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in Syria and Libya, in addition to the situation in Sudan and the ongoing efforts to restore security and stability there. The meeting also covered the political and security situations in the Horn of Africa and the security of the Red Sea.

President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast commitment to supporting the Arab League, based on its deep belief in the League’s pivotal role in strengthening joint Arab action and unifying Arab ranks in the face of the region’s complex and unprecedented challenges. For his part, the Secretary-General of the Arab League valued Egypt’s wise positions, which contribute to restoring security and stability in the Middle East, especially through its support for a just and final solution to the Palestinian issue, as the only path to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.