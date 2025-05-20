President El-Sisi emphasized the need to continue intensive efforts to create conditions conducive to attracting more foreign investment and empowering the private sector by creating a favorable legislative and regulatory framework and launching incentive initiatives, while maintaining the improvement in macroeconomic indicators, thus ensuring the effective implementation of development programs.

The meeting touched on a number of topics related to the performance of the Egyptian economy, including the government's efforts to ensure the successful and effective implementation of the economic development program, while remaining unaffected by the current regional and international challenges. This is in addition to efforts to enhance incentives to capitalize on available economic opportunities and provide opportunities for the private sector to drive economic growth, thereby attracting further investment flows.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting reviewed macroeconomic indicators, the government's efforts to enhance the performance of the state’s banking sector, and indicators related to strengthening the country's foreign exchange reserves and ensuring their continued availability. The meeting also covered efforts to continue reducing inflation rates.

