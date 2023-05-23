Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Sharm el Sheikh with the President of the Republic of the Comoros, and the current Chairman of the African Union, President Azali Assoumani.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed ways to strengthen relations between the two countries at various levels. President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's readiness to share its experience of the Presidency of the African Union with the Comoros and effectuate joint cooperation frameworks in various fields, particularly in light of Egypt's historical ties with the Comoros at the Arab and African levels. This is in addition to the extended roots between the two brotherly peoples, in light of the large number of scholars coming from the Comoros to Egypt.

The President of the Comoros expressed his country's great appreciation for Egypt's leadership and people and its leading role in Africa, stressing interest in benefiting from Egypt's efforts, experience and vision to promote joint African action and leading the African Union, as his country assumes the current AU presidency. This requires intensified cooperation and coordination with Egypt and its leadership against the backdrop of Egypt's leverage in the region and the continent as a whole in the maintenance of peace and security, and in support of the aspirations of African peoples for development and prosperity.

The two presidents exchanged views on a number of African issues and agreed to continue consultations on ways to find solutions to Africa's crises.