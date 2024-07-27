Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Education and Technical Education Dr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, and Director of the Egyptian Military Academy Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher. The meeting focused on several aspects of training and qualifications related to the educational process, particularly the enhancement and development of teachers' skills and capabilities, given their fundamental role in the educational system. In this context, the ongoing efforts involving various state agencies to enhance and develop the mechanisms for selecting and preparing educational staff in Egyptian schools were reviewed.
President El-Sisi emphasized that the state gives priority to improving all aspects of the education system, especially the human element, through effective selection and training, both technical and personal, to ensure the highest standards of objectivity, neutrality, and competence, ultimately reflecting on the quality of educational services provided to the Egyptian students in schools.