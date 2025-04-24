Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said Mr. Tajani conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and expressed her interest in strengthening relations between the two countries. The President expressed his appreciation for this interest and emphasized the close Egyptian-Italian relations and the ties that unite the two friendly peoples.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields, as well as opportunities to develop partnerships in the areas of energy, food security, agriculture, and livestock, to achieve the interests of both countries and maximize the benefits of these areas. The meeting also addressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in combating illegal immigration, as well as cooperation in the area of regular migration, and the need to support Egypt in this regard, given its success in preventing any boats carrying illegal migrants from departing from its coast since 2016, and hosting approximately 9.5 million foreigners displaced by the crises facing the region.

The meeting also touched on the situation in the Gaza Strip. Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire, exchange hostages and detainees, and deliver humanitarian aid were reviewed, while confirming Egypt's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land or the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. This is in addition to emphasizing that the recognition of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution is the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. The Italian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs expressed Italy's appreciation for Egypt's mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stressed his country's support for the early recovery and reconstruction plan proposed by Egypt, which has received Arab and Islamic support.

The meeting also tackled developments in Syria, Libya, and Sudan, maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and developments pertinent to negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding the Iranian nuclear issue. The meeting confirmed Egypt's keeness to see the stability of those countries and the protection of their resources and unity, alongside the need to resolve disputes peacefully and to push relentlessly for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr. Tajani praised Egypt's tremendous efforts to restore regional stability, stressing his country's commitment to continuous consultation and coordination with Egypt in this regard.