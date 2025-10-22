Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Ms. Kaja Kallas, at his residence in Brussels, Belgium. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, the EU Ambassador to Egypt, the Deputy Head of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the Director-General for the Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service(EEAS).

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the strategic partnership between Egypt and the European Union and emphasized the importance of enhancing consultation and coordination between the two sides, particularly in political and security fields, in a manner that serves the interests of both the Middle East and the EU.

The President noted the tension the Middle East is witnessing and Egypt’s commitment to a balanced and wise policy aimed at consolidating security and stability, away from narrow interests. The past 10 years proved the success of Egypt’s approach.

President El-Sisi also noted that Europe has not been significantly affected by the consequences of illegal migration, due to Egypt’s efforts in this regard, mainly stopping illegal migration boats from leaving since September 2016, at a time when Egypt hosts around 10 million foreigners who have fled from crisis-stricken and unstable countries. The President stressed that achieving stability in those countries is the best way to curb this phenomenon.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts to resolve crises and achieve stability in several countries in the region, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and their peoples’ resources and to stop foreign interference.

In this context, the President referred to Egypt’s role in reaching the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with mediators. The President said Egypt looked forward to further enhancing cooperation with the EU in implementing the agreement and US President Trump’s plan. This is while underscoring the importance of underpinning the ceasefire, ensuring the regular entry of humanitarian aid, and starting the reconstruction process of Gaza Strip. The President noted that Egypt intends to host a conference on the reconstruction and recovery of Gaza in November 2025.

Ms. Kallas expressed her pleasure to meet with President El-Sisi and highlighted Egypt’s vital role in achieving ceasefire and stability, not only in Gaza but also in Sudan and other crisis-affected countries.

Ms. Kallas affirmed that US President Trump’s plan represents a positive step and that the European Union looks forward to actively participating in its implementation. She stressed the importance of preserving the Palestinian Authority and noted the EU’s readiness to support Gaza’s reconstruction efforts, including the upcoming conference Egypt will host in November.

Ms. Kallas emphasized the need to underpin the ceasefire in Gaza and to resolve the crises in Sudan and Libya in a manner that ensures their unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. She also highlighted the importance of ending the war in Ukraine and respecting international law.

Regarding illegal migration, Ms. Kallas expressed the EU’s great appreciation for Egypt’s substantial efforts in this field and affirmed that the EU’s position is based on supporting stability and development in countries supporting migration.

The meeting also addressed issues related to water, as well as security in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. Both sides emphasized the necessity of respecting international law and norms as well as non-infringement of state sovereignty.