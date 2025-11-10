Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with CEOs and business leaders of 52 major Egyptian and international companies specialized in the outsourcing sector in the field of communications and information technology. The meeting was held on the sidelines of their participation in the Global Outsourcing Summit, hosted by Egypt on November 9-10, 2025. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi started the meeting by welcoming the companies’ leaders, expressing gratitude for their confidence in Egypt's communications and Information Technology sector. This confidence was reflected in their signing of 55 agreements with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology the previous day, which aim to create 75,000 new job opportunities over the next three years. The President emphasized that Egypt's hosting of this global summit demonstrates the international community's confidence in the country's capabilities in this vital sector and its commitment to enhancing its position as an attractive destination for global companies, particularly in outsourcing. President El-Sisi also pointed out Egypt’s competitive advantages in the communications and Information Technology sector.

The President confirmed that Egypt was keen on developing a national digital strategy aimed at transforming the communications and Information Technology sector from a purely service-oriented sector into a productive one that contributes to job creation, increased exports, and economic growth. The President also stressed the importance of establishing specific targets within the strategy to ensure its success. Additionally, President El-Sisi emphasized the role of human resources in implementing the strategy and the state's efforts to expand the base of trained Egyptian professionals who drive the industry, in collaboration with major international universities and educational institutions. The President stressed Egypt’s commitment to integrating digital education into the national education system and its ambition to achieve significant advancements in this field, particularly given the size of the Egyptian market and its capacity to absorb more workers in this specialized area.

President El-Sisi engaged in an interactive dialogue with several companies present at the meeting. Company representatives expressed their interest in expanding their investments in Egypt, commending the favorable business climate and the facilitation provided by the state. The President reaffirmed Egypt’s support for foreign investors and its readiness to remove any obstacles they may face, noting that Egypt's stability, despite regional challenges, is a key factor in attracting investment. President El-Sisi emphasized that this stability stems not only from the state’s measures, but also from the awareness and determination of the Egyptian people to maintain stability and attract more foreign investments.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat, addressed the meeting, highlighting that the communications and Information Technology sector has now become the fourth strategic sector alongside industry, agriculture, and tourism in Egypt’s economic growth process. Dr. Talaat also noted that outsourcing has become one of the key pillars of Egypt's strategy to transform the communications and IT sector into a productive service sector.

The Minister also mentioned that the government aims to quadruple the number of workers and digital exports in this sector. Dr. Talaat pointed out that the number of trainees has reached 800,000 annually, compared to just 4,000 trainees eight years ago. Furthermore, Dr. Talaat explained that the state has launched a comprehensive strategy to build digital capabilities, providing opportunities for graduates from various fields to join tech jobs and expanding training programs across Egypt through 24 Digital Egypt Innovation Centers established over the past five years in all governorates. The state has also introduced remote digital training methods to reach youth across the country.

Dr. Talaat added that to ensure the quality of graduates while expanding training, the state has introduced new training modules in specialized areas. He highlighted the "Digital Pioneers" initiative, which is directly overseen by President El-Sisi and aims to train more than 10,000 young men and women annually, with full scholarships provided by the state.

The Minister emphasized that Egypt is taking all necessary steps to encourage global companies in the communications and IT sector operating in Egypt to expand their operations and open new markets. This includes offering incentives such as support for training, hiring, and export rebate schemes. He added that 60-thousand specialists in this field joined the workforce by the end of 2024, and that Egypt’s digital outsourcing exports have doubled between 2022 and 2024. The Minister also highlighted the annual growth rate of 14-16% in the sector, which has led to an increase in the sector’s share of GDP from 3.2% in 2018 to 6% in 2025. Dr. Talaat also noted that digital exports in the outsourcing sector have doubled, confirming that Egypt continues to lead Africa in fixed internet speed for the fifth consecutive year. He reported that Cairo is ranked among the top cities for innovation and entrepreneurship globally.

At the end of the meeting, President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt welcomes everyone who seeks to work and innovate, reiterating the state’s determination to remove any obstacles faced by foreign investors in the country.