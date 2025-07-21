Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said that during the meeting the President followed up on work progress in the major activities and projects of factories and companies affiliated with AOI in the field of civil and defense industries. Major General Abdel Latif affirmed that the Organization operates within a strategy focused on enhancing local manufacturing, localizing modern technology, and partnering with major local, Arab, and international companies. This aims to transfer expertise and develop national industries, thereby bolstering Egypt's status as a leading regional industrial power.

This shall be achieved through several key axes, including the modernization of production lines to align with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, thereby increasing both manufacturing and technological capabilities. The strategy also involves qualifying and training human resources to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements and ensure high levels of quality and efficiency. It also focuses on supporting technical research in collaboration with various research entities and deepening military manufacturing to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces and for export purposes. The strategy envisages the introduction of new industries that fulfil the demands and needs of both domestic and international markets, thereby supporting the Egyptian State's drive towards self-sufficiency and increased exports.

The meeting also reviewed developments in the civil industries undertaken by the AOI. Those encompass various sectors, including transportation, electronics, the manufacturing of communication towers and high-voltage electricity towers, the design and manufacturing of water and sewage pumps, water and wastewater treatment plants, and the production of pipes for water, sewage, and natural gas. This is in addition to clean energy, wood industries, and medical industries.

The AOI Chairman noted that as of the current year and in cooperation with the global Stellantis Group, production of the Citroën C4X vehicle has started on the production lines of the AAV company. The targeted annual production rate is 7,000 vehicles, aiming for a total of 28,000 vehicles over four years. He added that the Organization also began producing the new Jeep Cherokee as of September 2024, with an annual production rate of 1,500 vehicles, and the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 at a rate of 1,200 vehicles annually. He confirmed that the Organization is working on expanding the local manufacturing of transportation means, and in the field of electronics, it seeks to add new production lines for laptops, tablets, mobile phones, prepaid electricity meters, and routers.

Major General Abdel Latif reviewed the Organization’s efforts in the field of clean energy, particularly the production of solar panels using the latest technologies. This includes a project to establish a solar power plant connected to the government grid in Uganda, within the framework of the Egyptian Initiative for the Nile Basin Countries. He also reviewed the most important new civil projects implemented by the Organization, as well as the development of electronic marketing tools and mechanisms within the Organization in cooperation with specialized bodies to promote products and services and expand the customer base through smart digital platforms that keep pace with local and regional market trends and the requirements of digital transformation. The AOI chairman also reviewed the Organization’s efforts to qualify human resources, through the Arab Institute for Advanced Technology, the Arab Organization for Industrialization Training Academy, the Helwan Academy for Technical Education and the Technical Secondary School for Dual Education and Training, and the Welding Academy in Helwan in cooperation with the International Welding Institute in Italy.

President El-Sisi lauded the AOI’s efforts in various fields and stressed the need to continue them with the aim of increasing its production and reducing prices to achieve competitiveness, deepen local manufacturing, localize advanced technology, and develop local supply chains. The aim is to ensure the production of components that enjoy global quality and reduce dependence on imports, especially in vital sectors. Therefore, this shall decrease the import bill and provide foreign currency, in support of the national economy, and keeping pace with the successive scientific developments in the industrial field. This is while continuing the ongoing coordination and constructive integration among the ministries, the private sector, and various Egyptian industrial bodies to achieve industrial compatibility and integration, and optimal utilization of national manufacturing capabilities.