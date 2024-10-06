On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the glorious October victories, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi laid wreaths at the tombs of the Unknown Soldier and the two leaders, Anwar Sadat and Gamal Abdel Nasser, and presided over a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

As part of Egypt's and Armed Forces’ celebrations of the 51st anniversary of the glorious October victories, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, accompanied by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, laid a wreath at the memorial for the martyrs of the Armed Forces in Nasr City. The military bands played the "Martyr’s Salute" in a traditional military tribute to the noble martyrs of Egypt.

Following that, President El-Sisi placed a wreath at the tomb of the late President Anwar Sadat, recited Al-Fatiha, and greeted several members of his family. The President also greeted a number of senior state officials, leaders of the main branches of the Armed Forces, and other military commanders.

President El-Sisi then proceeded to the tomb of the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser in Kobri El-Qoba, where he laid a wreath, recited Al-Fatiha and greeted several members of his family.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces at the Strategic Command. During this meeting, he congratulated the Egyptian people and the men of the Armed Forces on the occasion of celebrating the anniversary of the October victories.

President El-Sisi also held an extensive meeting with military leaders to discuss several key topics related to the Armed Forces' role in safeguarding Egypt's national security across all strategic directions. The meeting also addressed the current events unfolding in the region. At the conclusion of the meeting, the President expressed his appreciation to the Armed Forces for their efforts and sacrifices, ensuring that the nation's flag remains high and its people enjoy security and stability throughout the country.