This morning, as part of Egypt’s and the Armed Forces’ celebrations of the 52nd anniversary of the glorious 6th of October Victories, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi laid a wreath on the Memorial of the Armed Forces' Martyrs and the tomb of late President Anwar El-Sadat in Nasr City.

Upon his arrival at the memorial, the President was received by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, along with the commanders of the main branches of the Armed Forces and the Commander of the Central Military Region.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the President laid a wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the military band played the "Martyr’s Salute" in tribute to the souls of Egypt’s noble martyrs, embodying the meanings of loyalty and appreciation for their eternal sacrifices. Then President El-Sisi greeted a number of veteran commanders of the October War.

The President also laid a wreath on the tomb of late President Mohamed Anwar El Sadat, and greeted members of the late President's family, military commanders and a number of senior officials.

Later, President El-Sisi, accompanied by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, visited the mausoleum of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser, where he was received by a number of the late President's family members. President El-Sisi laid a wreath on the mausoleum, and greeted members of the late President's family.