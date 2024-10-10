Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Eritrean capital, Asmara, upon an invitation from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

The visit will focus on discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, as well as addressing the regional situation efforts to establish stability and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, in a manner that supports development and serves the interests of the peoples of the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.