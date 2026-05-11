President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is heading today to the Republic of Kenya to participate in the Africa–France Summit, hosted in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on May 11 and 12, 2026.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the summit is being held under the theme "Africa Forward".

The summit aims to strengthen the African–French partnership by focusing on the challenges of economic growth, digital transformation, and energy. It also targets reforming the international financial system, as well as integrating African priorities into global economic frameworks.

The summit will witness broad participation from African leaders, the French President, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Participants will also include numerous heads of international and regional financing organizations, in addition to representatives of the African and French business sectors.

President El-Sisi will deliver Egypt’s speech during the summit. The President will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with African leaders and officials from international organizations on the sidelines of the summit.