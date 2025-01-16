Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, where he will meet with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two leaders’ meeting will focus on a multitude of priority issues for the two brotherly countries, primarily the current regional developments and ways to restore security and stability in the region.
President El-Sisi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will also discuss ways to foster closer bilateral cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of their brotherly peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.