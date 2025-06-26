Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


On the occasion of the new Hijri year 1447, I would like to greet the great people of Egypt, as well as the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations.

The blessed Prophet's migration (hijra) will forever remain an eternal symbol of diligence, patience, and sacrifice of the precious and valuable for the sake of truth. It will remain a beacon that guides us in our journey toward the building of an advanced nation that enjoys peace and stability.

I ask Allah the Almighty to bestow upon us all goodness and blessings this year and to return this occasion with blessings and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.