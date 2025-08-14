Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat, Chairman of the National Media Authority Ahmed El-Moslemany, and Advisor to the President for the Media Major General Mohsen Abdel Nabi.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi emphasized the need to protect and preserve the heritage of Egyptian radio and television by converting all radio and television tapes owned by the Authority to digital media and investing this content within the digital platform to be established by the National Media Authority.
The President also emphasized the importance of developing the global website for the Holy Quran Radio to preserve the heritage of reciters and supplicants and protect the numerous programs broadcast by the Holy Quran Radio since its establishment in 1964.