Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Dr. Asim Al-Gazzar, Minister of Local Development, Major General Hisham Amna, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Mr. Ahmed Issa, as well as Governor of Giza, Mr. Ahmed Rashid, and the President's Adviser for Urban Planning, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed-up on work progress in the Grand Egyptian Museum, in light of the limited experimental operation and completion of work in several sectors. Those include the museum‘s building, the Grand Lobby, the Great Staircase, the Hanging Obelisk Square, the gardens surrounding the museum, and the service buildings. The meeting also reviewed the executive status of the final work and preparation stages, particularly with regard to the halls and galleries, King Khufu Boats, and preparations for transporting artifacts to their permanent display places.

President El-Sisi stressed the need to give due care to the finest details in the museum as an integrated system, reflecting, in both form and content, the grandeur and magnificence of the ancient Egyptian civilization, and displaying the modern organization and management ability in accordance with the highest international standards.

The President gave directives to continue work underway to develop and enhance the efficiency of the museum’s vicinity and to integrate and link it with the Pyramid Plateau, in an effort to provide a unique, extraordinary experience for the visitors and tourists. This also aims to maximize the added value of the entire area, thus becoming the world’s most important archaeological site, befitting Egypt's great historical image, present and future which we aspire for and work towards.