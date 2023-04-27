Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Mr. Karl Nehammer at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that closed talks were held followed by expanded discussions that included the delegations of the two countries, where the most important areas of joint bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Austria were tackled, including the fields of transport, manufacturing and renewable energy. Moreover, regional and international files and issues of mutual interest on top of which are the situation in Sudan, the Palestinian cause, the file of the Renaissance Dam, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the global crisis of the high cost of living, food and energy were discussed. The meeting also tackled ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of combating terrorism and illegal immigration. In this regard, Egypt's efforts were praised.

The Spokesman for the Presidency added that the Austrian Chancellor handed President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi an official invitation to visit Austria to further strengthen the distinguished relations between the two countries at various levels. The President accepted the invitation to visit Austria at a date to be determined.

After the end of the talks, a joint press conference was held between the two sides.