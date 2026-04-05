It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I have learned of the passing of our beloved compatriot and friend, Mr. David Philoe, a gifted artist and a cherished son of Seychelles, whose voice and music resonated deeply within the heart of our nation.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A true patriot, Mr. Philoe held an unwavering love for his country. Through his music, he brought joy to our people and made a lasting contribution to our cultural heritage. His talent, passion, and dedication to music will be remembered with great admiration and respect.

As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind, one that will continue to inspire generations to come.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.