President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a meeting between the national executive and the Gauteng provincial executive council. The meeting follows three engagements with the provincial governments of Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

President Ramaphosa intends to visit and engage the leadership of all nine provinces.

The national and provincial executive meetings are aimed at strengthening intergovernmental cooperation, collaboration and consultation. They are also important for ensuring better alignment of provincial priorities with the priorities of the Government of National Unity.

President Ramaphosa urged the province to accelerate the resolution of recurring problems across Gauteng. Some of these include governance failures, financial mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, crime and lawlessness and unreliable service delivery. This includes broader national challenges—unemployment and poverty. The provision of water across some areas in the province remains a concern.

The province tabled several strategic areas that require support from the national government. These include disaster preparedness, response and recovery in areas affected by sinkholes.

The province also requires more support from law enforcement agencies in responding to threats presented by taxi violence, illegal mining and undocumented foreign nationals.

Other strategic areas of national-provincial cooperation that could stimulate economic development in the province include investment in bulk infrastructure, collaboration in enhancing investment in high-tech manufacturing for the green economy, mining services, biotech and digital sectors and the energy generation and transmission eco-system.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the engagement with the national executive and committed to continue working closely with the national government on the priority areas of governance, social and economic development.

The Premier identified the expansion of special economic zones and critical infrastructure refurbishments as vital elements for stimulating economic growth and sustainable service delivery in the province.

In closing, President Ramaphosa commended the province’s focus on the areas of cooperation between the national and provincial governments that will be a catalyst for social and economic growth.

The President outlined the importance of balancing development ambitions with budgetary realities.

Furthermore, the President encouraged the province to work closely with the private sector in ensuring innovative ways of funding key infrastructure projects, including working with metros in providing incentives to crowd in private sector participation.