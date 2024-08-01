President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has reactivated the Economic Management Team. The Team is expected to ensure coordination of the Government’s fiscal and monetary policy, the acceleration of economic reforms in building a robust and resilient economy and strengthening existing regulations as well as improve oversight functions of Ministries, Agencies and Commissions.

The Team will also serve as a think tank on economic matters, proffer solutions that would tackle economic uncertainties, especially immediate policy interventions and improve the implementation of the Public Financial Management (PFM) law in ensuring transparency and accountability for the attainment of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Growth.

The Economic Management Team (EMT) will be chaired by the President. Members are as follows:

1. Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Co-Chair

2. Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Member

3. Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority, Member

4. Minister of Commerce and Industry, Member and

5. Chairman of National Investment Commission, Member

6. The Economic Advisers to the President, Members

In a related development, President Boakai has named Mr. Henry F. Saamoi as Acting Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

These appointments take immediate effect.

President Boakai calls on those appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.