In a landmark move to bring government services closer to the people, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has officially launched the decentralization of passport services in Bong and Grand Gedeh Counties. On Monday, July 21, 2025, President Boakai inaugurated the new Passport Application Center in Gbarnga, Bong County.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the Boakai Administration’s commitment to good governance, regional inclusion, and equitable access to public services. The initiative is a central feature of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ National Passport Decentralization Program, which aims to decongest the central passport bureau in Monrovia and reduce the travel burden on Liberians residing in remote areas.

President Boakai underscored the importance of the initiative, stating that the new centers will serve the needs of Liberia’s leeward counties and bring critical services closer to the people.

While Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, simultaneously unveiled the Passport Hub in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County on behalf of President Boakai.

“In Zwedru, we proudly unveiled our new passport hub as part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s launch of the National Passport Decentralization Initiative,” said Foreign Minister Nyanti. “This is more than a building it is a promise delivered. Citizens of Grand Gedeh and surrounding counties will no longer need to endure long journeys and extended wait times to access their constitutional right to travel.”

Foreign Minister Nyanti emphasized the government's commitment to expanding passport services to additional regions in the near future. “We are determined to ensure that no Liberian is left behind, regardless of geography,” she affirmed.

The Zwedru center features state-of-the-art biometric equipment and is directly connected to the Ministry’s central database in Monrovia, ensuring secure, efficient, and timely processing of passport applications. The launch reflects the government’s ongoing investment in digital transformation and the modernization of public service delivery.

The Bong and Grand Gedeh centers are the first of several regional passport hubs to be rolled out under this decentralization initiative. Their launch is part of the official calendar of events celebrating Liberia’s 178th Independence Day, underscoring the government’s focus on tangible service delivery and national renewal.

Local leaders, traditional authorities, youth organizations, and citizens gathered in large numbers in Zwedru to witness the occasion. Many expressed gratitude to President Boakai and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for fulfilling a long-standing regional need for accessible identification services.

The Passport Decentralization Initiative is spearheaded by Foreign Minister Nyanti in collaboration with regional and local authorities and exemplifies the government’s broader vision for decentralized development and inclusive governance.