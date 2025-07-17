The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of France on the occasion France’s National Day, (the Bastille Day) on July 14, 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, President Boakai, on behalf of the Republic of Liberia, extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of France as they commemorate this historic landmark.

President Boakai noted that as the people of France celebrates this important moment in their national history, Liberia joins in honoring the enduring values of liberty, equality, and fraternity that have long inspired nations around the world.

The Liberian leader added that his government salute the resilience, cultural riches and global contributions of the French people. He emphasized that France and Liberia share a longstanding relationship which is marked by mutual respect, cooperation and shared ideals.

President Boakai stressed that he appreciate France’s support which have extended over the years in areas such as development, education, health, and multilateral diplomacy.

“We remain committed to deepening our partnership and working closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity for all”, the Liberian President stated.

He then wished President Macron sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued peace, progress and the well-being for the people of France.