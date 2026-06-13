Speaking during the opening session of the seventh(7th) Cabinet Meeting of 2026, President Boakai stressed the critical role of agriculture in transforming Liberia's economy, creating jobs, and reducing the country's dependence on imported food.

The meeting was held at the Tea-House of the Executive Mansion under the theme: Leveraing Agriculture for Growth and Improved Livelihood.”

The President noted that without the needed support to farmers and agriculture in general in order to increase production and contribute meaningfully to national development, Liberia will continue to face challenges in the sector despite vast opportunities for expanding domestic food production through improved access to land, modern farming techniques, equipment, and technical expertise.

“Agriculture remains one of the most important sectors of our economy,” the President noted, adding, “Our objective must be to ensure that farmers receive the support they need to increase production and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

President Boakai called on the Ministry of Agriculture to provide regular updates on crop production nationwide, particularly staple food, rice and other commodities such as other food crops, while ensuring that farmers across the country benefit from sustained technical guidance and extension services.

The President emphasized that agriculture should be viewed as a national undertaking involving all Liberians, stressing that individuals with access to land can contribute significantly to food production when provided with the appropriate support and knowledge.

Further, he highlighted the importance of strengthening agricultural extension programs and training technicians capable of working directly with farming communities to improve productivity and promote modern farming practices.

According to the President, government investments in agricultural machinery, technical training, planning, and extension services will be essential to unlocking Liberia's agricultural potential and achieving long-term food self-sufficiency.

In addition to his focus on agriculture, President Boakai renewed his Administration's efforts aimed at maintaining Liberia's eligibility for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), emphasizing the need for continued compliance with governance and development benchmarks reflected in the MCC Scorecard.

The President urged Cabinet members and public institutions to remain focused on reforms that strengthen democratic governance, transparency, accountability, and economic freedom as key indicators used to assess countries' eligibility for MCC partnership programs.

He stressed that understanding and maintaining strong performance on the MCC Scorecard is not only necessary for qualification but also critical to sustaining investor confidence and advancing Liberia's broader development objectives.

President Boakai vowed his Administration's determination to pursue policies that promote economic growth, strengthen public institutions, and improve the livelihoods of Liberians, calling for collective commitment across government to deliver tangible results for the Liberian people.

The President concluded by lauding Cabinet members for their continued service and dedication to the nation's development agenda, urging sustained collaboration in implementing programs that improve the lives of citizens throughout the country.