The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a condolence message to the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following the death of His Excellency Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in London at the age of Eighty-Two (82).

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, expressed profound and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

In his condolence message to the Nigerian President His Excellency Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Boakai stressed that former President Buhari will be remembered for the formidable role he played in consolidating the embodied Africa’s struggle for a sustained multi-party democracy.

The Liberian leader also stated that the former President will also be credited for being twice elected Nigeria's President. He served as a military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

He then hoped that the resilience and strength that the people of Nigeria have always demonstrated during challenging circumstances will be brought to bear during this difficult period of national mourning.