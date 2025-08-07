The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana following the unfortunate and tragic military helicopter crash, which occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, within the Ashanti region of Ghana, resulting in the deaths of at least eight (8) people, two senior level officials of Government of Ghana along with six (6) other.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, expressed profound and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

In his condolence message to the Ghanaian President His Excellency Mr. John Dramani Mahama, President Boakai pray that the Almighty God will grant President Mahama and the people of Ghana, especially those affected, strength, courage and fortitude that will be a solace to the people of Ghana as they endure this period of national mourning.

He then hoped that the resilience and strength that the people of Ghana have always demonstrated during challenging circumstances will be brought to bear during this difficult period of national mourning.