The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion marking that country’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to his H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Joseph Boakai on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name, extended best wishes through President Tinubu to the Government and People of Nigeria as they celebrate this historic day.
“I hope that this momentous occasion will allow us to reflect on our historic journey of partnership. Our two Countries share a long history of friendship and cooperation, rooted in our common membership in ECOWAS and the African Union, as well as our Mutual commitment to peace, democracy, and development across West Africa ", President Boakai declared.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.